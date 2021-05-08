Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 19,525 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,525 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 2,814.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,310,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,328,000 after buying an additional 1,265,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,197.29 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,196,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $9,407,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,609,925.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 483,161 shares of company stock valued at $55,938,602. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.