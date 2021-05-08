Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 14,224 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after buying an additional 65,569 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 21,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,058,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,629,000 after buying an additional 1,835,815 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on EPRT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.95.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.86.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 152.38%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

