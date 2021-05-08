Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.48) Per Share

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Nkarta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the company will earn ($2.48) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.11).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $27.66 on Friday. Nkarta has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $79.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.92.

In related news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $522,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,127,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,161,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.