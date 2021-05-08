NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 4,461 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $7,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 412,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 98.6% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 106,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 902.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,750.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock opened at $151.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $83.77 and a twelve month high of $151.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

