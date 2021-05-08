NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $85.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average of $66.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

