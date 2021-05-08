NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 3,237 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,591 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In related news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,630 shares of company stock valued at $5,554,942. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.31.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $587.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $522.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.51. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $152.76 and a 1-year high of $589.41.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.