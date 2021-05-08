NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $360.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $197.13 and a 1-year high of $369.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $346.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

