NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.70.

NYSE TRI opened at $97.20 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 88.37%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

