NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $7.35 Million Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,231 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $7,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXTA stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $33.81. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 84.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

