NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 12,886 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,774 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 12,886 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $126,768.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,411,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,302 shares of company stock worth $3,825,902. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $184.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

