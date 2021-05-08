Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Cut to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NKRKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DNB Markets raised Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Nokian Renkaat Oyj alerts:

Shares of NKRKY stock opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $19.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.69%.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.