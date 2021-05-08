Nord Finance Market Cap Reaches $7.01 Million (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last week, Nord Finance has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $7.01 million and $1.10 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for about $6.60 or 0.00011231 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00067261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.05 or 0.00251952 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 418.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $682.61 or 0.01161676 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00032175 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.25 or 0.00745822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,681.91 or 0.99866462 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,984 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

