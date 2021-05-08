Norris Perne & French LLP MI Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085,447 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 334.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 38,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $54.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.08. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

