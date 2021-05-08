Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases 357 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 42.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.23.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.19.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.