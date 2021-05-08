Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) CEO Michael O’grady Sells 42,638 Shares

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $119.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.88. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $119.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 182.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

