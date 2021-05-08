Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Robert P. Browne Sells 6,755 Shares of Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Robert P. Browne sold 6,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $789,186.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert P. Browne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Northern Trust alerts:

On Friday, March 12th, Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of Northern Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $119.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.88. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $119.47. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $177,600,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,073.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,029,000 after buying an additional 1,807,398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,187,000 after buying an additional 921,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,523,965,000 after buying an additional 546,512 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 363.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,550,000 after purchasing an additional 265,299 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.