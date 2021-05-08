Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.400-2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Northwest Natural also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $55.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.78 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.67%.

NWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.60.

In other news, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $28,938.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,211 shares in the company, valued at $106,636.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $81,648.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,056 shares in the company, valued at $856,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock worth $183,081. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

