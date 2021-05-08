Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) to post earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nova Measuring Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Nova Measuring Instruments posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nova Measuring Instruments.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.09 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVMI. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $92.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.98. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $99.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

