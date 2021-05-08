NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 309.15% and a negative net margin of 122.78%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBY opened at $0.72 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 3.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.

