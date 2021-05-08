Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stake Lessened by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Novanta worth $11,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

NOVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $1,013,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,332,726.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $503,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,198 shares in the company, valued at $21,518,091.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,704 shares of company stock worth $2,533,318. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $128.89 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.99 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

