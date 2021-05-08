NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Insider Pritesh Shah Sells 1,290 Shares

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $257,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,220,980.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $192.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.55. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $220.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,012.95 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in NovoCure by 4.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in NovoCure by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in NovoCure by 4.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

