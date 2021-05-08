NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of NovoCure worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure stock opened at $192.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,012.95 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.55. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $220.48.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. Research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.71.

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $1,063,303.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 658,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,294,012.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $265,047.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,834,011.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,819 shares of company stock worth $42,363,504. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.