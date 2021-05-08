NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. NOW has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.14.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NOW will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,735,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,954,000 after purchasing an additional 838,137 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in NOW by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,590,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,131 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NOW by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,489,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,596,000 after acquiring an additional 134,796 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NOW by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 238,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NOW by 14,729.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,959,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,551 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

