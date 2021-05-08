NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Issues Earnings Results

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NRG remained flat at $$34.76 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,888,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $44.08. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.69.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

