NS Partners Ltd Has $12.68 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

NS Partners Ltd grew its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 98.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $12,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $616,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 33,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,177,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,792 shares of company stock valued at $29,631,818. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $850.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 114.18 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $865.00 and a 200-day moving average of $875.03. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $604.96 and a one year high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 target price (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $941.27.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.