NS Partners Ltd Has $20.88 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.83.

NYSE ZTS opened at $171.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.14 and its 200 day moving average is $161.46. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

