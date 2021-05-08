NS Partners Ltd Sells 8,222 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

NS Partners Ltd trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,222 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT opened at $126.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

