NS Partners Ltd Takes Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 40.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.85.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on JD shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.