Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $1,834,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $343,420.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 86,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,219.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven Lund acquired 20,850 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,842.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,873 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NUS opened at $58.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.35. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.03%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

