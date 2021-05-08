NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Stock Position Lifted by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc increased its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NULV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 46,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,410 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.79. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

