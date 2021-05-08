Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Bought by Avory & Company LLC

Avory & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 664,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,860 shares during the period. Nutanix comprises approximately 10.2% of Avory & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Avory & Company LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Nutanix worth $17,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Nutanix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,873,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,581,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $80,535,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,878,000 after purchasing an additional 56,807 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Nutanix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,007,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after acquiring an additional 42,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.12. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.97.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $346.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.07 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 13,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $375,470.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,535.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $85,007.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $721,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock worth $33,207,602 in the last three months. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

