NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%.

Shares of NUVA stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $69.14. The stock had a trading volume of 469,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,436. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.29. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -314.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $72.61.

Get NuVasive alerts:

In other NuVasive news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NUVA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.