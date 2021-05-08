NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,385 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $13,059,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,853,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 6,870 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $197.92 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of -373.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,341 shares of company stock worth $16,917,127 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.