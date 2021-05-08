Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Oaktree Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 91.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $6.76 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $6.83. The firm has a market cap of $952.90 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 72,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $443,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,009,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,818,637.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 388,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,620,228.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,624,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,964,814.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,367,088 shares of company stock valued at $15,369,298. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

