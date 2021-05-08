Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 million.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 560,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,550. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $6.83. The firm has a market cap of $952.90 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 94.12%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $614,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,009,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,298,925.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 72,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $443,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,009,597 shares in the company, valued at $97,818,637.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,367,088 shares of company stock worth $15,369,298. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OCSL shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

