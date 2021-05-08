Oakworth Capital Inc. Buys 600 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,847 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 3.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in The Boeing by 22.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in The Boeing by 46.5% during the first quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 816 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 423.7% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $235.47 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $137.71 billion, a PE ratio of -29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.70 and its 200 day moving average is $217.24.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

