Oakworth Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.3% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 68,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $423.73 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $424.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $408.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.56.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

