Oakworth Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MRK opened at $78.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $198.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

