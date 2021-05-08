Oakworth Capital Inc. Purchases 537 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.2% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,219 shares of company stock worth $50,690,215. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,398.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,224.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,944.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,323.91 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

