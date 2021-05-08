Oakworth Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Starbucks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 146,928 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,055,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $2,015,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Starbucks by 23.7% in the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 8,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $7,402,000. Finally, EULAV Asset Management grew its position in Starbucks by 1.4% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 146,055 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $15,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $114.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.91. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

