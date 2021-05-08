OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OERLF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered OC Oerlikon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OC Oerlikon in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

OERLF stock opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. OC Oerlikon has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

About OC Oerlikon

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

