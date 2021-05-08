Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $11.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ocugen’s FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital cut Ocugen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright upgraded Ocugen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Ocugen stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,794,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,082,680. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. Ocugen has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 3.56.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.54). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ocugen will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $39,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $69,072.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $144,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 665,607 shares of company stock worth $8,390,799. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCGN. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ocugen by 12.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

