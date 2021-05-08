Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.19. 177,794,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,082,680. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66. Ocugen has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 3.56.

In related news, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $329,001.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $39,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 665,607 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,799 in the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OCGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Ocugen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

