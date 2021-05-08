ODUWA (OWC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.68 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 35.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $7,468.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,885.00 or 1.01189790 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00047502 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011421 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.60 or 0.00213918 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001795 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

