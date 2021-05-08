OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.36

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.36 and traded as high as $24.75. OFG Bancorp shares last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 296,084 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.36.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $128.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,420 shares in the company, valued at $699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $36,955.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,054.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,426 shares of company stock worth $287,972. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,608,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,112,000 after purchasing an additional 89,307 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,911 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

