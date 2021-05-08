OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Announces Earnings Results

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.46) earnings per share.

OGE Energy stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.93. 2,866,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,983. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -35.34, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays cut OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

