Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.22). Oil States International posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Oil States International’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OIS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Oil States International by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,136,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after buying an additional 269,747 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 1,345.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 325,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 303,220 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Oil States International by 630.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 270,897 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OIS opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $409.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

