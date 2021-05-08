ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $45.00 at Citigroup

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised ON Semiconductor from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of ON stock opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $44.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average is $35.36. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.84, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,856.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,413 shares of company stock worth $4,803,608 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 22.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,311,000 after buying an additional 1,681,290 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $295,803,000. Robecosam AG raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,530,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,480,000 after purchasing an additional 931,020 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,791,000 after purchasing an additional 290,287 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,577,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,045 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

