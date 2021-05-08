On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $407.35

Shares of On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 407.35 ($5.32) and traded as low as GBX 385 ($5.03). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 390 ($5.10), with a volume of 155,566 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 406.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 369.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £647.39 million and a PE ratio of -14.84.

On the Beach Group Company Profile (LON:OTB)

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

