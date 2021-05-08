One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 33.46%.

Shares of NYSE:OLP traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $25.03. The company had a trading volume of 53,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. One Liberty Properties has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $518.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

OLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, VP Justin Clair sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $161,834.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at $912,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $70,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,840 shares of company stock worth $398,244 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

